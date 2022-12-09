UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Doubts People In Africa Who Support Russia Know About Putin, Donbas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

EU's Borrell Doubts People in Africa Who Support Russia Know About Putin, Donbas

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he doubted that people in African countries who showed their support for Russia knew who Vladimir Putin was or where Donbas was located.

"Russia is able to deflect blame, twist realty and find an audience in some parts of world. I have seen in tv screens these young African people on the streets of Bamako (Mali's capital) with billboards saying '(Russian President Vladimir) Putin, thanks. You have saved Donbas and now you will save us.' It is shocking. You can consider that these people do not know where Donbas is or maybe they do not even know who Putin is," Borrell said during a session of the EU Parliament's Special Committee on Foreign Interference.

The EU foreign policy chief claimed that there were also such people in the Balkans, in the countries seeking EU membership.

Borrell's remarks immediately drew criticism from member of the parliament Ozlem Demirel, who said that such statements were arrogant.

"To be honest, what you have said sounds not quite respectful. Such an arrogant tone and lack of respect for Africa have consequences. That is why it is not surprising when Africans are disappointed, nervous and then turn to Russia for help," the lawmaker said.

It is not the first time Borrell made controversial statements that sparked accusations of racism. In early October, speaking at the opening of the European Diplomatic academy in Bruges, Borrell said that Europe was a "garden" and the rest of the world was a "jungle" that can invade this garden if "gardeners" do not take care of it.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Europe Parliament Young Bamako Vladimir Putin October TV From

Recent Stories

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa f ..

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa fall

1 hour ago
 EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision o ..

EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision on Russia's TV Rain Violation o ..

1 hour ago
 President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

1 hour ago
 Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

1 hour ago
 Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurologica ..

Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurological disorder'

1 hour ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.