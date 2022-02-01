European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the European Parliament and members states on Tuesday to agree "swiftly" on a financial aid package to Ukraine so that it can receive the first tranche of 600 million euros ($675.9 million) as soon as possible

The 1.2 billion euro package for Ukraine was proposed by the European Commission last week.

"I call on @Europarl_EN and EU countries to agree swiftly, so we can disburse a first tranche of ��600 million as soon as possible. The EU stands with Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The second part of the assistance package is expected to be paid after Kiev shows positive changes, according to an EU Commission spokeswoman.

"The second tranche will be paid following a positive assessment of progress by the Ukrainian authorities in a limited number of short term policy measures," Veerle Nuyts said at a briefing on Tuesday.

On Saturday, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik that the EU is actively preparing "deterrent measures" against Russia in the event of alleged "further aggression against Ukraine."

The perilous situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.