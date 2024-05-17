China ready to work with Arab states to carry forward friendship: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that as the China-Arab relationship is now at its best in history, China stands ready to work with Arab states to carry forward the friendship between the two sides

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that as the China-Arab relationship is now at its best in history, China stands ready to work with Arab states to carry forward the friendship between the two sides.

"China is willing to build a China-Arab community with a shared future at a higher level, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," President Xi said in a congratulatory letter to King Hamad of Bahrain on the successful convening of the Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level.

"On May 16, the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level opened in Bahrain's capital Manama. President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the rotating president King Hamad of Bahrain on the successful convening of the session," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing on Friday.

He said starting from the 24th Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level in 2013, President Xi Jinping had sent congratulatory letters to each session, "which fully reflects the great importance China attaches to developing relations with Arab states".

He said,"China and Arab states enjoy a traditional friendship. Our relations have stood the test of history and the evolving international landscape, setting a fine example of South-South cooperation."

At the first China-Arab Summit in 2022, President Xi Jinping and leaders of Arab states agreed to work for a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, opening a new chapter for China-Arab friendship and cooperation.

"This year (2024) marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and the 10th ministerial conference of the forum will be held in China," Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

China, he added,"looks forward to working with Arab states to take this as an opportunity to further deepen our traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, step up coordination on international affairs, and deepen and substantiate the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future".

APP/asg