MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday expressed concerns over Turkey's recent withdrawal from the EU-backed Istanbul Convention on women's rights.

The decision to leave the treaty designed to reduce and prevent domestic violence against women was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 20 and was condemned by the European Union, the United Nations and the United States, among others.

"Turkey must respect international human rights rules and standards, to which by the way the country has committed itself as a founding member of the Council of Europe. I am deeply worried about the fact that Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention.

This is about protecting women and protecting children against violence and this clearly sends the wrong signal right now," the EU Commission president said.

Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Turkey on Tuesday to hold talks with Erdogan. Michel said that the EU officials had "frank discussions" with the Turkish leader on the future of relations between Ankara and Brussels.

The Istanbul Convention is a human rights accord backed by the Council of Europe. Turkey was the first country to ratify the convention, which was adopted in Istanbul in 2011.