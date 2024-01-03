Everyone is hungry in Gaza now, UN says amid relentless Israeli bombing

The UN Relief Agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, and the UN World Food Programme, WFP, have warned about the threat of starvation and disease in heavily built-up areas, where tens of thousands of people have fled intense Israeli bombing campaigns in the enclave’s north and centre

“Everyone in Gaza is hungry! Skipping meals is the norm, and each day is a desperate search for sustenance,” WFP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “People often go the entire day and night without eating. Adults go hungry so children can eat.”

According to reports, the Israeli military continued to bombard Gaza's southern towns of Deir al Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah. There were also direct clashes on the ground, as the Palestinian fighters counterattacked with rockets into Israel.

Well, over a million people are now seeking safety in the already overcrowded southern city of Rafah, according to UNRWA, with hundreds of thousands sleeping in the open with inadequate clothing or materials to keep out the cold.

Undernourished children are at particular risk, while “half of Gaza’s population is starving” UN humanitarian officials have warned, in line with the latest food insecurity assessments. Echoing those concerns, the UN health agency WHO warned of an “imminent risk” of communicable disease outbreaks.

Since mid-October, there have been 179,000 cases of acute respiratory infection, 136,400 cases of diarrhoea among under fives, 55,400 cases of scabies and lice and 4,600 cases of jaundice, it reported.

Since Oct 7 clashes in the Gaza Strip and Israeli strikes from the air, land, and sea have claimed the lives of more than 22,000 people, mainly women and children, according to local health officials.

Gaza’s health ministry also reportedly stated that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed since Monday alone, with 338 wounded.

An additional 7,000 people have also been reported missing or buried under rubble, the UN health agency WHO said in its latest emergency update.

The report also noted that 600 people have been killed in nearly 300 attacks on healthcare since 7 October that have damaged 26 hospitals and 38 ambulances.

Of the 1.93 million displaced in Gaza, some 52,000 pregnant women are giving birth to around 180 babies every day, according to the WHO update.

It also detailed that 1,100 patients need kidney dialysis, 71,000 have diabetes and 225,000 need treatment for high blood pressure.

UN aid coordination agency OCHA also noted that the Gazan health authorities had managed to resume some hospital services in the north of Gaza. These included Al Ahli Arab Hospital, the Patients Friends Charity Hospital, Al Helou International Hospital, Al Awda Hospital and several other primary care centres.

“This occurred amidst great risks surrounding the movement and work of medical teams due to the continuous bombing of residential neighbourhoods and the vicinity of health facilities,” OCHA said.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Health in Gaza, UNRWA and WHO are coordinating on a plan for the reactivation of health centres to meet the needs of displaced people in all places of displacement.”

In a related development, OCHA reported the first case of the demolition of Palestinian property in the West Bank in 2024, in al-Maniya in Bethlehem.

Some 300 Palestinians – including 79 children - have been killed across the occupied West Bank since 7 October, amid increasing attacks by Israeli Security Forces and Jewish settlers that have been confirmed and condemned by UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

Before the Hamas-led 7 October attacks, 200 Palestinians had already been killed in the West Bank last year - the highest number in 10 months since the UN began keeping records in 2005.

According to a report by the UN human rights office OHCHR encompassing 7 October to 20 November, the period saw a “sharp increase in airstrikes as well as in incursions by armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers sent to refugee camps and other densely populated areas in the West Bank, resulting in deaths, injuries and extensive damage to civilian objects and infrastructure”.

Last year, Israeli authorities oversaw the demolition of 1,119 structures – a record since data collection began in 2009 – uprooting 2,210 people, according to OCHA, in its first update of 2024.

“The threat of destruction of homes and sources of livelihood contributes to the generation of a coercive environment pressuring people to leave their areas of residence,” the aid wing said on its website.