Three Killed, 8 Wounded By Strike On Restaurant In Donetsk: Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A missile strike Saturday on a restaurant in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, killed three people and wounded eight, the head of the region's Russian-backed administration wrote on Telegram.
"As a result of a direct strike on the Paradise restaurant in Donetsk's Kirov district, three civilians were killed: a woman who worked at the restaurant and two diners," Denis Pushilin said.
"Currently we know of eight injured", Pushilin said, naming these as a girl, three women and four men, adding that their injuries were minor to moderately severe.
Pushilin said that there were two strikes by US HIMARS precision rocket launchers, which hit the restaurant and damaged the roof of a partially constructed building nearby.
Images posted on social media showed smoke rising from the partially destroyed building after the explosion.
Russia's RIA Novosti posted a video of the Investigative Committee working at the scene, examining shrapnel.
The restaurant's facade was partially torn off, while tables and chairs were thrown around by the force of the blast and interior walls were peppered with holes from shrapnel, it showed.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From World
-
More than 300 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: WFP2 minutes ago
-
Malaysia football kicks off under heightened security after attacks2 minutes ago
-
Swiatek battles into Rome last 16, Djokovic 'fine' after bottle strike drama1 hour ago
-
Blues beat Hurricanes to go top of Super Rugby standings1 hour ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras2 hours ago
-
Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surge by 65.85% in Q1 20242 hours ago
-
Meloni, Italy opposition head to hold unprecendented debate2 hours ago
-
Dutch contestant excluded from Eurovision hours before final2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones for pilgrims facilitation, Pakistan applauds initiative2 hours ago
-
Blues beat Hurricanes to go top of Super Rugby standings3 hours ago
-
Hundreds evacuated from Ukraine border after Russian offensive3 hours ago