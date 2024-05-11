Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones for pilgrims facilitation, Pakistan applauds initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Saudi authorities are utilizing innovative technologies and solutions to transform the logistical landscape, ensuring a smoother and safer journey for millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in the kingdom every year from across the globe.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh al-Jasser said, "Flying taxis and drones will undergo testing during this year’s Hajj season to ensure seamless operations and provide our guests with maximum comfort during their stay here."

Pakistan's Religious Ministry's spokesperson, Muhammad Umar, praising Saudi Authorities’ this initiative said, "Saudi Arabia's commitment to modernizing the pilgrimage experience through innovative technology demonstrates their dedication to ensuring pilgrims' comfort and convenience."

In an interview with Al Arabiya, a state-owned international Arabic news television channel, the Saudi minister Saleh announcing the use of flying taxis and drones remarked that there was currently an intense competition among various transportation companies 'to provide a practical product in the upcoming years.' He emphasized that the authorities are thoroughly examining its integration as a permanent aspect in future facilitation initiatives.

As this sector witnessed gradual expansion, the Saudi minister said it was vital for the ministry to introduce these new technologies and determine the optimal method for their incorporation, for the benefits of the pilgrims.

"Indeed, it's crucial for us to take the lead, ensuring that we fully capitalize on the potential of these innovative services, and that the Hajj season derives the utmost benefits from them," stressed al-Jasser.

Pakistan Religious Ministry’s Assistant Director and Spokesperson, Muhammad Umar, who is overseeing Hajj pilgrimages since 2009, praising Saudi authorities’ extended care and use of modern techs for the pilgrims ease said, “I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and efforts of the Saudi government in facilitating the sacred journey of millions of pilgrims.

Through initiatives such as the Hajj Portal and Nusuk app, introduced especially after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi government has shown a commitment to modernize and streamline the pilgrimage experience.

Their proactive measures, including pre-booking of Riazal Jannah, implementation of biom-metric e-visas, and the development of a virtual Hajj app, reflect their dedication to ensuring the comfort and convenience of pilgrims.”

Over the years, Umar said, “we have seen significant improvements in crowd management and the provision of exemplary facilities by the Saudi authorities during the Hajj season. Through meticulous planning and implementation, they have successfully enhanced the overall pilgrimage experience. From the utilization of technology for efficient crowd control to the establishment of the Seerat Museum, which offers insights into the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), every aspect has been carefully designed to enrich the spiritual journey of the pilgrims. Additionally, initiatives such as the provision of electronic wheelchairs for the elderly and disabled pilgrims highlight the Saudi government's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.”

As we look ahead, it is evident that the Saudi government remains dedicated to ensuring that the Hajj pilgrimage remains a hassle-free obligation for Muslims worldwide. By continually striving to enhance facilities, improve crowd management, and introduce innovative solutions, they are setting a standard for pilgrimage management that is unparalleled, the spokesperson remarked.

Through collaborative efforts and a shared commitment to serving the pilgrims, the Pakistani official said, “we can work towards making the Hajj journey a truly transformative and spiritually fulfilling experience for all who embark on this sacred pilgrimage.”

Hajj, one of the five pillars of islam, stands as the annual pilgrimage to the sacred city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Typically occurring between the 8th and 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah, millions of Muslims from across the globe converge in Makkah to fulfill this sacred obligation. This year, the anticipated start of the Hajj season is June 14th. Beyond the Hajj pilgrimage, pilgrims frequently visit the holy sites throughout the year, particularly in large number during the revered month of Ramadan, for Umrah and are extended maximum facilitation by the Saudi authorities