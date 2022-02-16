Ex-Honduran President to Remain in Custody Until Extradition Trial - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will remain in detention until court hearings on his extradition to the United States are held, media reported.

Hernandez, whose presidential term ended less than three weeks ago, was detained in the capital of Tegucigalpa a day prior after the US requested his extradition on drug trafficking and corruption charges.

According to the domestic broadcaster HCH, he will remain in custody until the trial on Washington's request starts.

On Tuesday, the judge in Hernandez's case issued a warrant for his arrest.

For his part, the former president agreed to cooperate with investigators, for what his defense asked not to arrest him.

Earlier in February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 53-year-old Hernandez had been blacklisted based on "credible" media reports that alleged his links to drug trafficking. The US government is also accusing the former president of committing or facilitating acts of corruption, as well as using illegal activities in political campaigns.