UrduPoint.com

Ex-Honduran President To Remain In Custody Until Extradition Trial - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Ex-Honduran President to Remain in Custody Until Extradition Trial - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will remain in detention until court hearings on his extradition to the United States are held, media reported.

Hernandez, whose presidential term ended less than three weeks ago, was detained in the capital of Tegucigalpa a day prior after the US requested his extradition on drug trafficking and corruption charges.

According to the domestic broadcaster HCH, he will remain in custody until the trial on Washington's request starts.

On Tuesday, the judge in Hernandez's case issued a warrant for his arrest.

For his part, the former president agreed to cooperate with investigators, for what his defense asked not to arrest him.

Earlier in February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 53-year-old Hernandez had been blacklisted based on "credible" media reports that alleged his links to drug trafficking. The US government is also accusing the former president of committing or facilitating acts of corruption, as well as using illegal activities in political campaigns.

Related Topics

Corruption Washington Tegucigalpa Orlando United States February Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Shakhbut bin Nahyan, Angolan minister review advan ..

Shakhbut bin Nahyan, Angolan minister review advancing cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Serbia celebrates National Day at Expo Dubai 2020

Serbia celebrates National Day at Expo Dubai 2020

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th February 2022

2 hours ago
 SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharj ..

SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to t ..

Sharjah Police returns around AED 500 million to their owners in 2021

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>