Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner Says Will Meet With Senate Panel Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski told reporters that he will meet with members of a Senate committee on Friday to brief them on matters involving Biden's business dealings overseas and to provide the FBI with alleged evidence as well.

"Tomorrow I will be meeting with the Senate committee members concerning this matter. And I will be providing the FBI the devices which contain the evidence corroborating what I have said, so I will not be taking any questions at this time," Bobulinski said on Thursday as quoted by a White House press pool report.

Bobulinski is in Nashville, Tennessee as President Donald Trump's guest in the final presidential debate later this evening.

Hunter Biden and another business associate had brought Bobulinski to be a CEO of Sinohawk Holdings. Bobulinkski accuses the Bidens of having corrupt business dealings in China. The Bidens have rejected all allegations of wrongdoing.