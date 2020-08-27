Ex-President Nazarbayev Suggests Holding Summit on Nuclear Arms Reduction in Kazakhstan

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed that the quadrilateral summit with the participation of Russia, the United States, China and the European Union on a phased reduction of nuclear arms be held in Kazakhstan.

Nazarbayev's message was read out by Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday via a video link ahead of the International Day against Nuclear Tests celebrated on August 29.

"I believe that the leaders of the United States, Russia, China and the European Union bear a special responsibility for the future of the planet.

I am convinced that if a summit is held in this quadrilateral format then one of the main themes that should be addressed is the development of a multilateral agreement on a phased and proportional reduction of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan is ready to provide a platform for this summit," the message read.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the former president appealed to the international community to follow in Kazakhstan's footsteps, as it had voluntarily renounced nuclear weapons.