UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Ukrainian Social Policy Minister Suggests Zelenskyy Could Call Snap Election In August

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Ex-Ukrainian Social Policy Minister Suggests Zelenskyy Could Call Snap Election in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Ukraine's former Minister of Social Policy, Andriy Reva, said on Friday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could call a snap presidential vote in August in a move to be re-elected for another five years amid political turmoil in the country.

"I see clear signs of the snap presidential election. [The vote could be called] for fall. I think that he [Zelenskyy] will announce this on the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence, on August 24. He will come out with some initiatives. It is obvious that the economic and social disaster forces him to reboot everything that is happening," Reva told Nash broadcaster.

According to the official, it will play into the hands of Zelenskyy if he sacrifices the remaining three years of his current presidential term for another five years in power.

"The three years that remain would only worsen the situation for President Zelenskyy. Sociological [surveys] show that he has a real chance of winning, and he realizes that the best time to give himself a fresh start for another five years is now," Reva said.

Zelenskyy came to power in the spring of 2019, receiving 30.24% of the vote in the first round and 73.22% in the second round of the election.

According to a survey conducted by the Ukrainian Razumkov Center think tank in April 2021, if the presidential election were held in the near future, Zelenskyy would receive the most votes in the first round.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Vote Independence Tank April August 2019 Best

Recent Stories

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

4 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

9 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

10 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.