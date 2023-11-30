(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) An opening ceremony for the China Manned Space Exhibition was held in the Hong Kong Science Museum on Thursday morning.

It is the first time that the history and achievements of China's manned space development have been comprehensively and systematically shown to Hong Kong society through the exhibition, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The exhibition is divided into two exhibition areas, located in the Hong Kong Museum of History and the Hong Kong Science Museum, showcasing various carrier rocket models such as the Long March-2F, Long March-7, Long March-5B, and the new-generation manned carrier rocket.

Additionally, visitors can explore models of significant flight components for future manned lunar landings, such as the new-generation manned spacecraft and lunar lander. The latest video of Shenzhou-16 spacecraft's in-orbit ignition for its return to Earth, which was taken by the Shenzhou-17 crew will also be displayed, according to the exhibition organizers.