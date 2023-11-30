Open Menu

Exhibition On China's Manned Space Program Opens In Hong Kong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Exhibition on China's manned space program opens in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) An opening ceremony for the China Manned Space Exhibition was held in the Hong Kong Science Museum on Thursday morning.

It is the first time that the history and achievements of China's manned space development have been comprehensively and systematically shown to Hong Kong society through the exhibition, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The exhibition is divided into two exhibition areas, located in the Hong Kong Museum of History and the Hong Kong Science Museum, showcasing various carrier rocket models such as the Long March-2F, Long March-7, Long March-5B, and the new-generation manned carrier rocket.

Additionally, visitors can explore models of significant flight components for future manned lunar landings, such as the new-generation manned spacecraft and lunar lander. The latest video of Shenzhou-16 spacecraft's in-orbit ignition for its return to Earth, which was taken by the Shenzhou-17 crew will also be displayed, according to the exhibition organizers.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Lander

Recent Stories

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

1 hour ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

13 hours ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

15 hours ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

15 hours ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

15 hours ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

15 hours ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

15 hours ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

15 hours ago

More Stories From World