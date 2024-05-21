Open Menu

Pakistan Cables Achieves TUV Certification For Boosting Local Manufacturing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing

Pakistan Cables Limited announced that it has achieved TUV certification for its locally manufactured solar direct current (DC) cables, a major milestone for the local engineering industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pakistan Cables Limited announced that it has achieved TUV certification for its locally manufactured solar direct current (DC) cables, a major milestone for the local engineering industry.

The efforts to get TUV certification was facilitated by the Engineering Development board (EDB) on the demand of REON Energy, a leading Solar Solution provider and EPC Contractor, and an importer of DC cables, said a news release here on Tuesday.

Reon is a next generation energy company leading the transition to clean energy in the region.

It has deep expertise in solar power, energy storage across its various uses, electric vehicle charging and digitization of energy assets leading to smart energy systems.

In an effort to save foreign exchange and encourage the local industry, EDB advised Pakistan Cables Limited to attain TUV Rheinland Certification for Renewable Energy Cables aiming to discourage imports and promote local manufacturing of certified cables within the country.

This major milestone was made possible through collaborative efforts of Pakistan Cables, Reon Energy and Engineering Development Board as all these entities shared a common vision of making TUV certified cables available locally, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening the economy of Pakistan.

This achievement holds profound significance for the local manufacturing industry, particularly the cable sector, as it reduces dependency on imports and unlocks new avenues of growth and innovation. With certified products readily available locally, Pakistan is poised to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the renewable energy market, fostering economic development and sustainability.

The successful certification of Pakistan Cables Limited by TUV Rheinland exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between public and private organizations, showcasing how such partnerships can propel economic growth and enhance the competitiveness of local industries for the collective benefit of the entire country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Company Vehicle Market All Industry Pakistan Cables Limited

Recent Stories

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series s ..

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series schedule here

5 seconds ago
 CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' fir ..

CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters

8 minutes ago
 13 wanted criminals netted in successful operation ..

13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations

8 minutes ago
 Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam wa ..

Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims

4 minutes ago
 Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without ..

Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

8 minutes ago
 PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

15 minutes ago
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital rol ..

International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector

11 minutes ago
 Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commi ..

Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..

11 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence ..

KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical ..

Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur

15 minutes ago
 PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones comp ..

PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company

15 minutes ago
 Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting ..

Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business