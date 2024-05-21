Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing

Pakistan Cables Limited announced that it has achieved TUV certification for its locally manufactured solar direct current (DC) cables, a major milestone for the local engineering industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pakistan Cables Limited announced that it has achieved TUV certification for its locally manufactured solar direct current (DC) cables, a major milestone for the local engineering industry.

The efforts to get TUV certification was facilitated by the Engineering Development board (EDB) on the demand of REON Energy, a leading Solar Solution provider and EPC Contractor, and an importer of DC cables, said a news release here on Tuesday.

Reon is a next generation energy company leading the transition to clean energy in the region.

It has deep expertise in solar power, energy storage across its various uses, electric vehicle charging and digitization of energy assets leading to smart energy systems.

In an effort to save foreign exchange and encourage the local industry, EDB advised Pakistan Cables Limited to attain TUV Rheinland Certification for Renewable Energy Cables aiming to discourage imports and promote local manufacturing of certified cables within the country.

This major milestone was made possible through collaborative efforts of Pakistan Cables, Reon Energy and Engineering Development Board as all these entities shared a common vision of making TUV certified cables available locally, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening the economy of Pakistan.

This achievement holds profound significance for the local manufacturing industry, particularly the cable sector, as it reduces dependency on imports and unlocks new avenues of growth and innovation. With certified products readily available locally, Pakistan is poised to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the renewable energy market, fostering economic development and sustainability.

The successful certification of Pakistan Cables Limited by TUV Rheinland exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between public and private organizations, showcasing how such partnerships can propel economic growth and enhance the competitiveness of local industries for the collective benefit of the entire country.