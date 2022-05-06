Explosion Destroys Hotel in Havana - Reports

A powerful blast has destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana, local media reported on Friday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) A powerful blast has destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Noticias Cuba news agency, the explosion occurred in the early morning on Friday and injured several people.