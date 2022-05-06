UrduPoint.com

Explosion Destroys Hotel In Havana - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Explosion Destroys Hotel in Havana - Reports

A powerful blast has destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana, local media reported on Friday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) A powerful blast has destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Noticias Cuba news agency, the explosion occurred in the early morning on Friday and injured several people.

Related Topics

Injured Hotel Havana Cuba Media

Recent Stories

Prime minister to address a public gathering in Sh ..

Prime minister to address a public gathering in Shangla Saturday

2 minutes ago
 4 outlaws arrested, arms recovered

4 outlaws arrested, arms recovered

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Finance Minister discuss measures ..

Prime Minister , Finance Minister discuss measures for relief to people

2 minutes ago
 Ex-IGP Punjab Zulfiqar Cheema meets PM; police ref ..

Ex-IGP Punjab Zulfiqar Cheema meets PM; police reforms discussed

2 minutes ago
 South Korea Welcomes Appointment of New US Ambassa ..

South Korea Welcomes Appointment of New US Ambassador to Seoul - Foreign Ministr ..

13 minutes ago
 Ulema for action against miscreants for violating ..

Ulema for action against miscreants for violating sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.