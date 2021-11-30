UrduPoint.com

Explosion Occurs Near School In Kabul - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

Explosion Occurs Near School in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) A powerful blast has occurred near a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul, leaving some casualties, national media reported on Tuesday.

The blast took place near the high school building, the 1TV news broadcaster reported, while the Ariana News broadcaster said that a roadside mine has exploded.

At least five people were reportedly injured in the incident, including members of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities).

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Media

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Commemoration Day, we will never forget ..

UAE Press: Commemoration Day, we will never forget our martyrs

31 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 261.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 261.4 million

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or aw ..

Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or award

9 hours ago
 Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA Wor ..

Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.