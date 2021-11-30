Explosion Occurs Near School in Kabul - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) A powerful blast has occurred near a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul, leaving some casualties, national media reported on Tuesday.

The blast took place near the high school building, the 1TV news broadcaster reported, while the Ariana News broadcaster said that a roadside mine has exploded.

At least five people were reportedly injured in the incident, including members of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities).