Explosions Heard in Khmelnytskyi Region in Western Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Sounds of explosions are heard in the Khmelnytskyi region in western Ukraine, the head of the local regional administration, Serhiy Hamaliy, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.

"Explosions are heard in the Khmelnytskyi region," Hamaliy said on Telegram.

Ukrainian media reported explosions in Lutsk in the Volyn region in western Ukraine, and Rivne region.

Later in the day, the city council of Khmelnytskyi stated that the city was left without electricity due to air strikes.

"Residents of Khmelnytskyi, there is no electricity in the city. We ask you to make water supplies if possible, since in an hour it will also disappear," the statement read.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.