Famous Russian Blogger Varlamov Says 'Evacuated' to Police Station in Liberia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Famous Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov said that he had been "evacuated" to a police station in Liberia.

"Police have arrived, evacuated me, and I remain in a police station. A man accused me of taking a picture of his bet for a slot machine. His lawyer has arrived.

It is unclear what they want," Varlamov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, the blogger added that he was suspected of taking a picture of some winning combinations of the slot machine.

In January, Varlamov spent a day in detention in South Sudan's capital of Juba over the alleged unauthorized use of a drone.