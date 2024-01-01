Open Menu

Far-eastern Russia On 'alert' Over Tsunami Risk

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Far-eastern Russia on 'alert' over tsunami risk

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Russia's Sakhalin island and the Pacific city of Vladivostok were on "alert" Monday to a possible tsunami risk after a major earthquake in Japan.

The alerts came after the powerful 7.5 earthquake in Japan prompted tsunami warnings, with Japanese authorities urging people to move to higher ground.

Sakhalin is an elongated island north of Japan and Vladivostok is Russia's main Pacific city.

Authorities in Sakhalin said the island's west coast could be affected by tsunami waves, but stressed they would not cause a major threat to life on the island and did not order evacuations.

Emergency services called on people to "remain calm".

"Coastal parts of the western coast of Sakhalin may be affected by tsunami waves," emergency services said.

"At the moment... the population is not being evacuated, since the expected height of the wave is no more than 50 centimetres," it said.

Waves were expected to reach the southern tip of the island, in the Nevelsky district, at 8:44 pm local time (0944 GMT).

Authorities stressed that the expected height of the waves "do not pose a life threat to the population."

The city of Vladivostok also introduced a tsunami alert.

"Fishermen and everyone who plans to go out to sea has to urgently come back to shore," city authorities said on social media.

It said it expected waves to rise to "0.3 meters"

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Russia Social Media Alert Vladivostok Japan May

Recent Stories

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

15 minutes ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

25 minutes ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

3 hours ago
Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World