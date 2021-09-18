WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) An advisory panel to the US food and Drug Administration on Friday endorsed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots for people of 65 years of age and older, after rejecting blanket approval of the shot for all Americans who were already vaccinated for the virus.

A total of 18 medical professionals on the panel participated in a live-stream discussion and vote held to discuss the merits of the booster. Many said earlier that more studies were required to approve another layer of immunity for all Americans who had already received the required one-shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and the solitary shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.