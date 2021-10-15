Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas amid pandemic

UrduPoint.com

Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:33 PM

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Fiji's national airline Fiji Airways has operated more than 355 repatriation flights to reunite Fijians and visitors alike with their families and loved ones.

Fijian Prime Minster Voreqe Bainimarama said for one full year, the Fijian government safely repatriated over 46,000 Fijians from overseas.

In addition, between April 2020 and July 2021, Fiji Airways flew almost 13,000 tonnes of Fijian exports like seafood, agricultural produce, kava, turmeric, garments and other products.

The Fiji Airways freighter services have flown in 285 tonnes of essential, life-saving medical supplies used by the government in the fight against COVID-19, including COVID-19 test kits, consumables, ventilators, fever tents, testing equipment, medicines and others.

Bainimarama made the comments at the opening the state-of-the-art Fiji Airways academy on Thursday evening in the Western Division of Viti Levu.

In a statement released on Friday Bainimarama urged other Pacific airlines to send their would-be and current pilots and their airline and regulatory authorities to Fiji to train.

