Finland Presents to Russia Saimaa Canal Upgrade Project Worth $97Mln

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has presented the Saimaa Canal 80-million-euro ($97 million) modernization initiative to Russian authorities, the Russian trade mission in Helsinki said on Friday.

The Saimaa Canal is a transportation canal connecting lake Saimaa with the Gulf of Finland not far the Russian city of Vyborg. The project entails a 36 feet increase in the length of the canal's lock chambers along the upstream direction, as well as the water level. Construction works are scheduled for the period from April 2022 to October 2023 and will be conducted by the Finnish side, including in the leased area.

"The Russian Federation considers the implementation of the Saimaa Canal infrastructure modernization project an important condition for ensuring its safe operation and understands the wishes of the Finnish partners to further develop the logistics potential of the canal and increase its capacity," Russian Transport Deputy Minister Aleksandr Poshivay said, as cited by the trade mission's statement.

Within the framework of the project, geological surveys will be conducted in 2021, as well as the development of project documentation, and the preparatory stage of construction. Permits for the project, provided for by Russian and Finnish legislation, are expected to be obtained by early 2022.

Saimaa Canal began operating in 1856 and was renovated in 1963-1968. Russia owns 21 miles of the 35-mile-long canal, and about 14 miles of the canal belongs to Finland.