Finland Urges Citizens to Reject Paper Mail From Government Amid Postal Strike

The Finnish Tax Administration and the Population Register Center on Thursday called on the people to refuse paper letters they receive from governmental bodies, as the postal strike continues

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Finnish Tax Administration and the Population Register Center on Thursday called on the people to refuse paper letters they receive from governmental bodies, as the postal strike continues.

Finnish postal workers began their two-week strike, announced in October, on Monday.

"The Finnish Tax Administration and the Population Register Center urge Finns to adopt a national ecological act and refuse [to receive] paper letters sent by the authorities," the agencies said in a statement.

The agencies reminded everyone that correspondence from the government could be received online.

"Receiving messages at the digital portal helps our environment. A decrease in paper consumption leads to a decrease in logging and elimination of the transport use. Such ecological actions are good and help weaken anxiety regarding [the state] of the environment," Matti Nieminen, the head of communications of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, said.

Every year the country's tax service sends about 15 million paper letters to taxpayers. Abandoning the practice will save at least 10 million Euros (about $11 million) a year, according to the government.