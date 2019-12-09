Finnish Centre Party Chair Promoted in Reshuffle Under New Prime Minister - Reports

Finland's Centre Party made a key ministerial swap on Monday, as party chair Katri Kulmuni is set to become the country's new finance minister, a post that traditionally also serves as deputy prime minister, as Finland undergoes a cabinet reshuffle following Prime Minister Antti Rinne's resignation, a national broadcaster stated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Finland 's Centre Party made a key ministerial swap on Monday, as party chair Katri Kulmuni is set to become the country's new finance minister, a post that traditionally also serves as deputy prime minister , as Finland undergoes a cabinet reshuffle following Prime Minister Antti Rinne's resignation, a national broadcaster stated.

Kulmuni, who became Centre Party leader in September, will replace Mika Lintila as finance minister, the Finnish YLE broadcaster reported. Upon her appointment, Kulmuni reportedly called for cooperation between herself and the new prime minister, Sanna Marin.

"We didn't know that the whole Council of State would change.

When a big change takes place, it is important that the government's axle, the power duo of prime minister and finance minister, works. That is the foundation of this 'red dirt' government," Kulmuni said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Social Democrat Antti Rinne resigned as prime minister last week after the Centre Party, a coalition ally, lost confidence in him regarding his response to a dispute with postal and logistics workers.

Finland is currently governed by a five-party coalition, in which Marin's Social Democratic Party holds seven of 19 ministerial posts. The Centre Party accounts for five of the positions.