UrduPoint.com

Finnish President Says Russian Proposals For NATO Challenge European Security

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Finnish President Says Russian Proposals for NATO Challenge European Security

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order.

"We must... be careful about what is being talked about and with whom. Many Europeans have asked, and not for the first time: are we being discussed without us being included?" he said in a message on New Year's Day.

He argued proposals that Russia gave to the United States and NATO in December to ensure that the alliance did not expand eastward or place mid-range nuclear weapons on its border were "in conflict with the European security order" and challenged Finland's sovereignty.

Finland is not part of NATO but has been one of its most active partners.

"The sovereignty of several Member States, also Sweden and Finland, has been challenged from outside the Union. This makes the EU an involved party. The EU must not settle merely with the role of a technical coordinator of sanctions," Niinisto said.

Senior Russian and US diplomats will sit down for a strategic stability dialogue in Geneva on January 10 to discuss new security guarantees that Russia demanded amid tensions over Ukraine. The bilateral talks will be followed by a NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels on January 12.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Brussels Geneva Alliance United States Sweden Finland January December Border From

Recent Stories

KMWT Larkana delivers missing children in 2021

KMWT Larkana delivers missing children in 2021

57 seconds ago
 4 dead after gas blast shatters Belgian apartment ..

4 dead after gas blast shatters Belgian apartment block

59 seconds ago
 Southgate chases England's 'missing piece' in Worl ..

Southgate chases England's 'missing piece' in World Cup year

1 minute ago
 EU moves to label nuclear, gas energy as 'green'

EU moves to label nuclear, gas energy as 'green'

4 minutes ago
 Gas platform in Iran's South Pars field out of ser ..

Gas platform in Iran's South Pars field out of service

4 minutes ago
 Excise police seizes 120 Kg Charas

Excise police seizes 120 Kg Charas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.