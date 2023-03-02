UrduPoint.com

Finnish Workers' Union AKT Says Strike At Ports Ended As Helsinki Agreed To Raise Wages

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 04:20 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The industrial strike at Finland's ports ended on Wednesday as Finnish Transport Workers' Union AKT reached an agreement on the increase in wages with the Finnish authorities, AKT Chairman Ismo Kokko said.

"During the 25-month contract period, the increase in salaries will be 6.3%. In addition, a bonus of 1,100 Euros ($1,173) will be paid," Kokko was quoted in the statement on the website.

AKT launched the strike on February 15, leading to a paralysis in the work of Finland's ports.

