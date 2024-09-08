Fire Breaks Out At Kenya Girls' School, Injuries Reported
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Firefighters were battling a blaze at a girls' school in central Kenya on Saturday, a local official said, just two days after an inferno killed 21 boys at another school.
"Around two to three buildings are on fire" at Isiolo Girls High School, Isiolo County communications director Hussein Salesa told AFP.
"There are some injuries but we cannot confirm the exact figure at the moment."
The Isiolo school lies about 140 kilometres (90 miles) to the northeast of the Hillside Endarasha academy, where flames tore through a dormitory full of sleeping boys on Thursday night.
The Kenya Red Cross, which has been involved in helping victims and their families at Endarasha, also said a "fire incident" had been reported at the girls' school.
"Response teams activated," it said, without giving further information.
Recent Stories
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported
More Stories From World
-
Winners of the 81st Venice Film Festival5 minutes ago
-
French in danger of being shunted out of America's Cup26 minutes ago
-
Nicole Kidman wins Venice best actress for erotic 'Babygirl'26 minutes ago
-
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer visits Dublin2 hours ago
-
Firefighters, planes tackle blaze in German mountains4 hours ago
-
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit4 hours ago
-
Italy backs Kyiv's 'legitimate defence' as Zelensky presses allies4 hours ago
-
Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint, extends MotoGP lead4 hours ago
-
Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition6 hours ago
-
Pakistani fruit, juice exports to China surge this year6 hours ago
-
Smoke and screams: The horror of Kenya's school dorm inferno6 hours ago
-
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit7 hours ago