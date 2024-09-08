Fire breaks out at Kenya girls' school, injuries reported

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Firefighters were battling a blaze at a girls' school in central Kenya on Saturday, a local official said, just two days after an inferno killed 21 boys at another school.

"Around two to three buildings are on fire" at Isiolo Girls High School, Isiolo County communications director Hussein Salesa told AFP.

"There are some injuries but we cannot confirm the exact figure at the moment."

The Isiolo school lies about 140 kilometres (90 miles) to the northeast of the Hillside Endarasha academy, where flames tore through a dormitory full of sleeping boys on Thursday night.

The Kenya Red Cross, which has been involved in helping victims and their families at Endarasha, also said a "fire incident" had been reported at the girls' school.

"Response teams activated," it said, without giving further information.