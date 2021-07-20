(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in the 7th arrondissement of Paris near the Hotel Matignon, the official residence of the French prime minister, France Bleu radio station reported.

The fire started in a building undergoing a renovation on the Cite de Varenne street, close to the residence, with the rising plume of smoke seen all over downtown Paris.

The Hotel Matignon was not affected by the fire, the media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the Italian Embassy in France, which is located in the same area, told Sputnik that the blaze did not spread to the diplomatic mission's building.