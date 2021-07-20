UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Breaks Out In Downtown Paris Near French Prime Minister's Residence - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Paris Near French Prime Minister's Residence - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in the 7th arrondissement of Paris near the Hotel Matignon, the official residence of the French prime minister, France Bleu radio station reported.

The fire started in a building undergoing a renovation on the Cite de Varenne street, close to the residence, with the rising plume of smoke seen all over downtown Paris.

The Hotel Matignon was not affected by the fire, the media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the Italian Embassy in France, which is located in the same area, told Sputnik that the blaze did not spread to the diplomatic mission's building.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister France Hotel Paris Same Media All

Recent Stories

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

19 minutes ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

19 minutes ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

19 minutes ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

19 minutes ago

KP CM reviews security, traffic, cleanliness in Pe ..

21 minutes ago

Gas supply to CNG, non-export industrial sectors o ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.