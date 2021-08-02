Fire in Rhodes Under Control as Greece Continues to Fight Extreme Heat

A large forest fire in the Greek island of Rhodes was taken under control early Monday morning, as the country continues to struggle with extreme temperatures and intense fires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) A large forest fire in the Greek island of Rhodes was taken under control early Monday morning, as the country continues to struggle with extreme temperatures and intense fires.

"Since the early morning hours, the fire that started on Sunday, in the Island of Rhodes has been controlled after an 'all night' battle with the fire of all emergency services of the Island. The first and foremost priority since the beginning of the fire was to protect human lives and that's why we took precautionary measures and we evacuated local villages, protecting those people from any potential danger, the fire could cause. At this stage, the aerial firefighting equipment which includes aircraft and helicopters have intensified their efforts to fully control the fire front," according to a release by the South Aegean Region Administration.

Along with its neighbors Turkey and Italy, Greece is struggling these days with many forest fires due to the intense heatwave that hits the southeast Mediterranean region.

During the weekend, in less than 48 hours there were 116 new forest fire fronts of different intensity throughout Greece, according to the Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias. Multiple houses were burned in Achaea Prefecture in the Peloponnese on Saturday. As of now, the disaster has been put under control in the area.