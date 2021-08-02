UrduPoint.com

Fire In Rhodes Under Control As Greece Continues To Fight Extreme Heat

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:06 PM

Fire in Rhodes Under Control as Greece Continues to Fight Extreme Heat

A large forest fire in the Greek island of Rhodes was taken under control early Monday morning, as the country continues to struggle with extreme temperatures and intense fires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) A large forest fire in the Greek island of Rhodes was taken under control early Monday morning, as the country continues to struggle with extreme temperatures and intense fires.

"Since the early morning hours, the fire that started on Sunday, in the Island of Rhodes has been controlled after an 'all night' battle with the fire of all emergency services of the Island. The first and foremost priority since the beginning of the fire was to protect human lives and that's why we took precautionary measures and we evacuated local villages, protecting those people from any potential danger, the fire could cause. At this stage, the aerial firefighting equipment which includes aircraft and helicopters have intensified their efforts to fully control the fire front," according to a release by the South Aegean Region Administration.

Along with its neighbors Turkey and Italy, Greece is struggling these days with many forest fires due to the intense heatwave that hits the southeast Mediterranean region.

During the weekend, in less than 48 hours there were 116 new forest fire fronts of different intensity throughout Greece, according to the Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias. Multiple houses were burned in Achaea Prefecture in the Peloponnese on Saturday. As of now, the disaster has been put under control in the area.

Related Topics

Fire Turkey Italy Greece Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd August 2021

6 minutes ago
 Lower albedo drives glacier melting on Qinghai-Tib ..

Lower albedo drives glacier melting on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau: study

36 seconds ago
 REVIEW - Pro-Bolsonaro Protesters Across Brazil Ra ..

REVIEW - Pro-Bolsonaro Protesters Across Brazil Rally for Paper Ballots in 2022 ..

37 seconds ago
 Moscow to Fully Switch to Electric Buses by 2025 - ..

Moscow to Fully Switch to Electric Buses by 2025 - Trade Minister

40 seconds ago
 Twitter reacts as Mahira Khan returns to small scr ..

Twitter reacts as Mahira Khan returns to small screen

8 minutes ago
 Foreign students treasure internship at NUST; depa ..

Foreign students treasure internship at NUST; depart with memories for a lifetim ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.