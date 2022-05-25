(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The flight altitude of the first North Korean missile fired on Wednesday morning was 550 kilometers (342 miles), the flight range was 300 kilometers (186 miles), the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

The flight altitude of the second missile was 50 kilometers, and the range along the modified trajectory was 750 kilometers. Both fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The data on the third missile is being specified.

On the morning of May 25, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan from the Sunan area in Pyongyang. It was the country's 17th missile test since the year start.