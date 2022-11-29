First Shipment of Russian Fertilizers Departs From Netherlands For Malawi - UN

The first shipment of Russian fertilizers blocked in Europe has departed from the Netherlands en route to Malawi, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The first shipment of Russian fertilizers blocked in Europe has departed from the Netherlands en route to Malawi, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The first shipment of 20,000 MT of fertilizer left the Netherlands on a WFP-chartered vessel, MV Greenwich, starting today, destined for Malawi via Mozambique. It will be the first of a series of shipments of fertilizer destined for a number of other countries on the African continent in the coming months," the statement said.