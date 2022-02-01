Five Dead In Niger Gold Mine Collapse
Published February 01, 2022
Niamey, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Five people have died after an illegal gold mine collapsed in southern Niger, a mayor said Tuesday.
The accident occurred Monday in the Maradi region near the border with Nigeria, where 18 miners died late last year, Dan-Issa mayor Adamou Gueraou told AFP.
It happened in "one of the mines where all clandestine mining was banned in November after a fatal accident," he said.
Thousands of miners, many of them Nigerians, converged on the Garin-Liman district after gold was discovered there last August.
The authorities banned digging after the fatal collapse in November and placed the site under surveillance.