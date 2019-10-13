UrduPoint.com
Five People Killed In Car Accident Near Russia's Kashira - Emergencies Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:20 AM

Five People Killed in Car Accident Near Russia's Kashira - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Five people, including a child, died and five more were injured on Sunday in a car accident near the town of Kashira in Russia's Moscow Region, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"A car accident, involving two vehicles, occurred on the 134th kilometer of the M6 [R22 Caspian] highway near the Kamenka village (Kashira urban settlement). Ten people were injured, including three children, with five of them having died," a representative of the ministry said.

He noted that a Lada Priora collided with a Hyundai Solaris in the accident.

According to photos, obtained by Sputnik, one of the vehicles turned out to be a taxi.

