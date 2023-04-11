Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Five Soldiers Killed, Five Injured In Attack On Gold Mining Convoy In Niger - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Five Soldiers Killed, Five Injured in Attack on Gold Mining Convoy in Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Five soldiers have been killed, five have been injured, and at least two have been missing after armed men attacked a gold mining convoy in the Agadez region in northern Niger, the Air Info outlet reported on Monday, citing sources.

The attack took place near the town of Arlit, the report said.

One of the injured soldiers told the media that armed men infiltrated the convoy in their vehicles and opened fire on soldiers, and then ambushed other soldiers who were chasing them. Then the attackers fled with soldiers' heavy arms.

According to the report, the five killed soldiers were taken to a morgue in Arlit and will be buried later on Monday.

The convoy has allegedly lost several kilograms of gold, the report said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Vehicles Arlit Agadez Niger Gold Media

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs thr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Sudan&#039;s Acting Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Sudan&#039;s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Inte ..

4 hours ago
 Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed: &#039;Sheikh Zayed&# ..

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed: &#039;Sheikh Zayed&#039;s life a lighthouse guidin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.