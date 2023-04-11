Five Soldiers Killed, Five Injured in Attack on Gold Mining Convoy in Niger - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Five soldiers have been killed, five have been injured, and at least two have been missing after armed men attacked a gold mining convoy in the Agadez region in northern Niger, the Air Info outlet reported on Monday, citing sources.

The attack took place near the town of Arlit, the report said.

One of the injured soldiers told the media that armed men infiltrated the convoy in their vehicles and opened fire on soldiers, and then ambushed other soldiers who were chasing them. Then the attackers fled with soldiers' heavy arms.

According to the report, the five killed soldiers were taken to a morgue in Arlit and will be buried later on Monday.

The convoy has allegedly lost several kilograms of gold, the report said.