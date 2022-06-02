(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The first commercial aircraft departed from the international airport in Yemen's capital Sanaa, controlled by the Ansar Allah movement also known as the Houthi movement, and headed to Egypt's Cairo, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Al-Arabiya broadcaster, the flight with 77 people on board was operated by Yemeni Airlines.

Last week, the minister of transport in the Houthi government, Abdel Wahab al-Durra, told Yemeni news agency Saba that the Houthis retaining control over northern Yemen had received permission from the United Nations to launch the first commercial flight in six years from Sanaa International Airport to the Egyptian capital of Cairo on June 1 as part of a two-month ceasefire declared by the UN on April 1.

The conflict between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2014. The situation was aggravated in 2015 after a coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of the Yemen's government and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.