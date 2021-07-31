Flooding in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves 113 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Heavy floods in eastern Afghanistan have resulted in 113 deaths, the TOLOnews reported on Saturday.

Rainfall flooding hit the village of Meherdish in the Nuristan province in the late hours of Wednesday.

Forty fatalities were initially reported, but then the number rose to 58 with 140 people unaccounted for.

The disaster destroyed 150 houses in the region.

Earlier in the week, provincial councilor Saidullah Nuristani said some 150 people had been killed by the flooding, as cited by the 1TV news broadcaster.