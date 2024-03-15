FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has rejected the news circulating on Media regarding the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to Pakistan.

In response to media queries regarding this visit, she said any stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news. She said no official from IAEA is currently visiting Pakistan, nor are any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA. She further said that Director General IAEA visited Pakistan in February 2023.