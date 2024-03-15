Open Menu

FO Rejects News Regarding Visit Of IAEA Delegation To Pakistan

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 04:58 PM

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan  

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says no official from IAEA is currently visiting Pakistan, nor are any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has rejected the news circulating on Media regarding the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to Pakistan.

In response to media queries regarding this visit, she said any stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news. She said no official from IAEA is currently visiting Pakistan, nor are any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA. She further said that Director General IAEA visited Pakistan in February 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Visit February Media From

Recent Stories

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

9 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

3 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

17 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

17 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

18 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

18 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

18 hours ago

More Stories From World