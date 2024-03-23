Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Published March 23, 2024

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) results from 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches on Friday:

Preliminary rnd, 1st legs

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Chad 1 (Mouandilmadji 90+3) Mauritius 0

In Berkane, Morocco

Sao Tome e Principe 1 South Sudan 1

Played Thursday

In Marrakech, Morocco

Djibouti 0 Liberia 2 (Sangare 23-pen, Dorley 35)

Wednesday

In El Jadida, Morocco

Somalia 0 Eswatini 3 (Ndzinisa 32, 45+2, Figuareido 55)

Second legs: March 26

Notes

-- Matches staged at neutral venues because home teams lack an international-standard stadium, or for security reasons in case of Somalia

-- Aggregate winners qualify for 48-nation group stage

