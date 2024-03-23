Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) results from 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches on Friday:
Preliminary rnd, 1st legs
In Yaounde, Cameroon
Chad 1 (Mouandilmadji 90+3) Mauritius 0
In Berkane, Morocco
Sao Tome e Principe 1 South Sudan 1
Played Thursday
In Marrakech, Morocco
Djibouti 0 Liberia 2 (Sangare 23-pen, Dorley 35)
Wednesday
In El Jadida, Morocco
Somalia 0 Eswatini 3 (Ndzinisa 32, 45+2, Figuareido 55)
Second legs: March 26
Notes
-- Matches staged at neutral venues because home teams lack an international-standard stadium, or for security reasons in case of Somalia
-- Aggregate winners qualify for 48-nation group stage
