Football: Africa Cup of Nations table

Yamoussoukro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations table in Ivory Coast on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group C

Senegal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Guinea 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Cameroon 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Gambia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage