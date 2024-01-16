Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Yamoussoukro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations table in Ivory Coast on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group C
Senegal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Guinea 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Cameroon 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Gambia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage
