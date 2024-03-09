Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds 2

Playing Saturday (GMT)

Cardiff v Ipswich (1230); Blackburn v Plymouth, Hull v Leicester, Millwall v Birmingham, Norwich v Rotherham, Preston v Stoke, QPR v Middlesbrough, Southampton v Sunderland; Watford v Coventry (all 1500)

Playing Sunday

Huddersfield v West Brom (1230), Bristol City v Swansea (1230)

