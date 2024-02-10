Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 30 23 3 4 64 23 72
Southampton 29 18 7 4 55 32 61
------------------------------
Leeds 30 18 6 6 52 26 60
Ipswich 29 17 8 4 53 38 59
West Brom 29 14 6 9 41 27 48
Hull 29 13 6 10 43 38 45
------------------------
Coventry 30 11 11 8 46 34 44
Sunderland 30 13 5 12 41 33 44
Norwich 30 13 5 12 48 45 44
Preston 30 12 6 12 38 49 42
Watford 30 10 11 9 45 39 41
Middlesbrough 29 12 5 12 43 42 41
Cardiff 29 12 4 13 36 39 40
Bristol City 30 10 8 12 33 34 38
Plymouth 29 9 9 11 48 47 36
Millwall 30 8 9 13 30 38 33
Swansea 30 8 9 13 39 48 33
Blackburn 29 10 3 16 42 55 33
Birmingham 30 8 8 14 34 47 32
Stoke 30 8 8 14 28 42 32
Huddersfield 30 6 13 11 33 47 31
--------------------------------
QPR 30 7 7 16 27 41 28
Sheff Wed 31 7 5 19 24 50 26
Rotherham 29 3 10 16 25 54 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
Recent Stories
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Dallas results29 seconds ago
-
Student reportedly killed in Senegal election protests40 seconds ago
-
Football: English Championship result46 seconds ago
-
Malen double fires Dortmund past Freiburg50 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results11 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table11 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table11 minutes ago
-
Goals galore at 2024 AFCON, but trend may not continue in final11 minutes ago
-
Potgieter produces second sub-60 score this week in Bogota event41 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table41 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results41 minutes ago
-
Women, youth inclusion vital for sustainable peace: Pakistan tells UN-IPU Hearing41 minutes ago