Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 30 23 3 4 64 23 72

Southampton 29 18 7 4 55 32 61

------------------------------

Leeds 30 18 6 6 52 26 60

Ipswich 29 17 8 4 53 38 59

West Brom 29 14 6 9 41 27 48

Hull 29 13 6 10 43 38 45

------------------------

Coventry 30 11 11 8 46 34 44

Sunderland 30 13 5 12 41 33 44

Norwich 30 13 5 12 48 45 44

Preston 30 12 6 12 38 49 42

Watford 30 10 11 9 45 39 41

Middlesbrough 29 12 5 12 43 42 41

Cardiff 29 12 4 13 36 39 40

Bristol City 30 10 8 12 33 34 38

Plymouth 29 9 9 11 48 47 36

Millwall 30 8 9 13 30 38 33

Swansea 30 8 9 13 39 48 33

Blackburn 29 10 3 16 42 55 33

Birmingham 30 8 8 14 34 47 32

Stoke 30 8 8 14 28 42 32

Huddersfield 30 6 13 11 33 47 31

--------------------------------

QPR 30 7 7 16 27 41 28

Sheff Wed 31 7 5 19 24 50 26

Rotherham 29 3 10 16 25 54 19

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

