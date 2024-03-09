Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 11:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 37 26 4 7 74 33 82
Leeds 37 24 7 6 68 28 79
----------------------------
Ipswich 37 23 9 5 74 49 78
Southampton 36 22 7 7 73 47 73
West Brom 36 17 9 10 53 35 60
Norwich 37 17 7 13 66 54 58
------------------------------
Hull 37 16 10 11 53 46 58
Coventry 37 15 12 10 59 43 57
Preston 36 15 8 13 48 54 53
Cardiff 37 16 5 16 43 49 53
Middlesbrough 36 15 5 16 52 52 50
Sunderland 37 14 5 18 48 45 47
Watford 37 11 12 14 52 51 45
Bristol City 36 12 8 16 41 43 44
Swansea 36 11 10 15 46 57 43
Millwall 37 11 10 16 36 48 43
Plymouth 37 10 11 16 54 61 41
Blackburn 37 11 8 18 51 64 41
Stoke 37 11 8 18 35 50 41
QPR 37 10 9 18 36 50 39
Birmingham 36 10 9 17 42 57 39
------------------------------
Huddersfield 36 8 14 14 41 57 38
Sheff Wed 37 11 5 21 30 55 38
Rotherham 37 3 10 24 30 77 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
