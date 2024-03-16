Football: English Championship Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 37 26 4 7 74 33 82
Ipswich 38 24 9 5 80 49 81
----------------------------
Leeds 37 24 7 6 68 28 79
Southampton 36 22 7 7 73 47 73
West Brom 38 19 9 10 59 36 66
Norwich 38 18 7 13 69 54 61
------------------------------
Hull 37 16 10 11 53 46 58
Coventry 37 15 12 10 59 43 57
Preston 37 16 8 13 49 54 56
Middlesbrough 38 16 6 16 53 52 54
Cardiff 38 16 5 17 43 51 53
Sunderland 38 14 6 18 48 45 48
Watford 38 12 12 14 53 51 48
Bristol City 38 13 8 17 42 45 47
Swansea 38 12 10 16 48 58 46
Millwall 37 11 10 16 36 48 43
Blackburn 38 11 9 18 51 64 42
Plymouth 38 10 11 17 54 62 41
Stoke 38 11 8 19 35 53 41
QPR 38 10 10 18 36 50 40
Birmingham 38 10 9 19 42 59 39
------------------------------
Huddersfield 38 8 15 15 42 61 39
Sheff Wed 38 11 5 22 30 61 38
Rotherham 38 3 11 24 30 77 20
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
