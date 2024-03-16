Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 37 26 4 7 74 33 82

Ipswich 38 24 9 5 80 49 81

----------------------------

Leeds 37 24 7 6 68 28 79

Southampton 36 22 7 7 73 47 73

West Brom 38 19 9 10 59 36 66

Norwich 38 18 7 13 69 54 61

------------------------------

Hull 37 16 10 11 53 46 58

Coventry 37 15 12 10 59 43 57

Preston 37 16 8 13 49 54 56

Middlesbrough 38 16 6 16 53 52 54

Cardiff 38 16 5 17 43 51 53

Sunderland 38 14 6 18 48 45 48

Watford 38 12 12 14 53 51 48

Bristol City 38 13 8 17 42 45 47

Swansea 38 12 10 16 48 58 46

Millwall 37 11 10 16 36 48 43

Blackburn 38 11 9 18 51 64 42

Plymouth 38 10 11 17 54 62 41

Stoke 38 11 8 19 35 53 41

QPR 38 10 10 18 36 50 40

Birmingham 38 10 9 19 42 59 39

------------------------------

Huddersfield 38 8 15 15 42 61 39

Sheff Wed 38 11 5 22 30 61 38

Rotherham 38 3 11 24 30 77 20

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

52 seconds ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

57 minutes ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

3 hours ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

3 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

3 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

3 hours ago
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

3 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

3 hours ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

3 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

3 hours ago
 Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World