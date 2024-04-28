Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 44 30 4 10 86 39 94 -- promoted

Leeds 45 27 9 9 80 41 90

-----------------------------

Ipswich 44 26 12 6 88 56 90

Southampton 45 25 9 11 85 62 84

Norwich 45 21 10 14 79 63 73

West Brom 45 20 12 13 67 47 72

-------------------------------

Hull 45 19 13 13 68 59 70

Middlesbrough 45 19 9 17 68 61 66

Coventry 44 17 13 14 68 55 64

Preston 44 18 9 17 56 61 63

Bristol City 45 17 11 17 53 47 62

Cardiff 45 19 5 21 51 65 62

Swansea 45 15 12 18 59 64 57

Watford 45 13 17 15 60 58 56

Sunderland 45 16 8 21 52 52 56

Millwall 45 15 11 19 44 55 56

QPR 45 14 11 20 45 57 53

Stoke 45 14 11 20 45 60 53

Blackburn 45 13 11 21 58 74 50

Sheff Wed 45 14 8 23 42 68 50

Plymouth 45 12 12 21 58 70 48

------------------------------

Birmingham 45 12 11 22 49 65 47

Huddersfield 45 9 18 18 48 75 45

Rotherham 45 4 12 29 32 87 24 -- relegated

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

