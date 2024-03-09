Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Bournemouth 2 (Ouattara 74, Unal 90+1) Sheffield United 2 (Hamer 28, Robinson 64)

Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 11) Luton 1 (Woodrow 90+6)

Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 12-pen, Rashford 36-pen) Everton 0

Wolves 2 (Ait Nouri 52, Cairney 67-og) Fulham 1 (Iwobi 90+8)

Playing later (GMT)

Arsenal v Brentford (1730)

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Tottenham (1300), Brighton v Nottingham Forest, West Ham v Burnley, Liverpool v Manchester City (1545)

Playing Monday

Chelsea v Newcastle (2000)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

4 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

5 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

5 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

6 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

6 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

6 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

7 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

7 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World