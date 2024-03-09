Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Bournemouth 2 (Ouattara 74, Unal 90+1) Sheffield United 2 (Hamer 28, Robinson 64)
Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 11) Luton 1 (Woodrow 90+6)
Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 12-pen, Rashford 36-pen) Everton 0
Wolves 2 (Ait Nouri 52, Cairney 67-og) Fulham 1 (Iwobi 90+8)
Playing later (GMT)
Arsenal v Brentford (1730)
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Aston Villa v Tottenham (1300), Brighton v Nottingham Forest, West Ham v Burnley, Liverpool v Manchester City (1545)
Playing Monday
