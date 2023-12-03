Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Bournemouth 2 (Semenyo 10, Solanke 52) Aston Villa 2 (Bailey 20, Watkins 90)

Chelsea 3 (Fernandez 17, 65-pen, Colwill 21) Brighton 2 (Buonanotte 43, Pedro 90+2)

Liverpool 4 (Leno 20-og, Mac Allister 38, Endo 87, Alexander-Arnold 88) Fulham 3 (Wilson 24, Tete 45+3, De Cordova-Reid 80)

West Ham 1 (Kudus 13) Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 53)

Playing later

Manchester City v Tottenham (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Arsenal 2 (Saka 6, Odegaard 13) Wolverhampton 1 (Cunha 86)

Brentford 3 (Maupay 49, Mee 56, Baptiste 81) Luton 1 (Brown 76)

Burnley 5 (Rodriguez 1, Bruun Larsen 29, Amdouni 73, Koleosho 75, Brownhill 80) Sheff Utd 0

Nottingham Forest 0 Everton 1 (McNeil 67)

Newcastle 1 (Gordon 55) Manchester United 0

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Tete Bournemouth Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

23 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

23 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

23 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

23 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

23 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

24 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

24 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

24 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

24 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

24 hours ago

More Stories From World