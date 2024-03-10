Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64

Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64 25 63

Man City 27 19 5 3 62 27 62

Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 59 37 55

-----------------------------------

Tottenham 26 15 5 6 55 39 50

-----------------------------------

Man Utd 28 15 2 11 39 39 47

West Ham 27 12 6 9 43 47 42

Wolves 28 12 5 11 42 44 41

Newcastle 27 12 4 11 57 45 40

Brighton 27 10 9 8 49 44 39

Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44 43 36

Fulham 28 10 5 13 40 44 35

Bournemouth 27 8 8 11 37 49 32

Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 29

Brentford 28 7 5 16 40 52 26

Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 25

Nottm Forest 27 6 6 15 34 49 24

-----------------------------------

Luton 27 5 6 16 38 55 21

Sheff Utd 28 3 5 20 24 74 14

Burnley 27 3 4 20 25 60 13

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

14 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

15 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

16 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

16 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

16 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

17 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

17 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

24 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World