Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) English Premier League table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64

Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65 26 64

Man City 28 19 6 3 63 28 63

Aston Villa 29 17 5 7 60 42 56

----------------------------------

Tottenham 28 16 5 7 59 42 53

----------------------------------

Man Utd 28 15 2 11 39 39 47

West Ham 29 12 8 9 46 50 44

Brighton 28 11 9 8 50 44 42

Wolves 28 12 5 11 42 44 41

Newcastle 28 12 4 12 59 48 40

Chelsea 27 11 6 10 47 45 39

Fulham 29 11 5 13 43 44 38

Bournemouth 28 9 8 11 41 52 35

Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 29

Brentford 29 7 5 17 41 54 26

Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 25*

Luton 29 5 7 17 42 60 22 ----------------------------------

Nottm Forest 29 6 7 16 35 51 21**

Burnley 29 4 5 20 29 63 17

Sheff Utd 28 3 5 20 24 74 14

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

11 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

11 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

11 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

11 hours ago
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

11 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

11 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

11 hours ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

11 hours ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

11 hours ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

11 hours ago

More Stories From World