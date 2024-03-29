Football: English Premier League Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) English Premier League table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64
Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65 26 64
Man City 28 19 6 3 63 28 63
Aston Villa 29 17 5 7 60 42 56
----------------------------------
Tottenham 28 16 5 7 59 42 53
----------------------------------
Man Utd 28 15 2 11 39 39 47
West Ham 29 12 8 9 46 50 44
Brighton 28 11 9 8 50 44 42
Wolves 28 12 5 11 42 44 41
Newcastle 28 12 4 12 59 48 40
Chelsea 27 11 6 10 47 45 39
Fulham 29 11 5 13 43 44 38
Bournemouth 28 9 8 11 41 52 35
Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 29
Brentford 29 7 5 17 41 54 26
Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 25*
Luton 29 5 7 17 42 60 22 ----------------------------------
Nottm Forest 29 6 7 16 35 51 21**
Burnley 29 4 5 20 29 63 17
Sheff Utd 28 3 5 20 24 74 14
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)
**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR
