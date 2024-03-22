Open Menu

Football: Euro 2024 Play-off Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: Euro 2024 play-off results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals results on Thursday:

Georgia 2 (Zivzivadze 40, 63) Luzembourg 0

Playing later (1945GMT)

Poland v Estonia, Wales v Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina v Ukraine, Israel v Iceland, Greece v Kazakhstan

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Wales Iceland Estonia Poland Georgia Finland Greece Euro

Recent Stories

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

58 minutes ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

58 minutes ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

58 minutes ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

1 hour ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

1 hour ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

1 hour ago
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

1 hour ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

1 hour ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

1 hour ago
 Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings amon ..

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

1 hour ago
 Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, So ..

Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for pea ..

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World