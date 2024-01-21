Football: French Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) French Cup results on Saturday:
Round of 32
Le Puy 2 Dunkerque 1
Nantes 0 Laval 1
Rodez 1 Monaco 3
Trelissac 1 Brest 2
Valenciennes 2 Paris FC 1
Playing later (all times GMT)
Orleans v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)
Sunday
Racing Club v Lille, Clermont v Strasbourg, Sochaux v Reims, Rouen v Toulouse, Chateauroux v Le Havre, Saint-Priest v Romorantin (1630), Rennes v Marseille (2005)
Wednesday, January 24
Feignies Aulnoye v Montpellier (1730)
Played Friday
Bergerac Perigord 1 Lyon 2
