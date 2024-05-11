Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) French Ligue 1 results:

Brest 1 (Brassier 45+2) Reims 1 (Munetsi 25)

Nice 1 (Boga 12) Le Havre 0

Playing Sunday (all 1900 GMT)

Clermont v Lyon, Marseille v Lorient, Montpellier v Monaco, Nantes v Lille, Paris Saint-Germain v Toulouse, Rennes v Lens, Strasbourg v Metz

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Monaco Sunday All PSG

Recent Stories

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

31 minutes ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

9 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

9 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

9 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

10 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

10 hours ago
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

10 hours ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

10 hours ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

10 hours ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

10 hours ago
 CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern ..

CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

10 hours ago
 By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back ..

By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World