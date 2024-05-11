Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) French Ligue 1 results:
Brest 1 (Brassier 45+2) Reims 1 (Munetsi 25)
Clermont v Lyon, Marseille v Lorient, Montpellier v Monaco, Nantes v Lille, Paris Saint-Germain v Toulouse, Rennes v Lens, Strasbourg v Metz
